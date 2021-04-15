Washington (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Nets.
Washington has missed the last two games due to a right ankle sprain, and he's unlikely to return to the court Friday. If he's held out once again, Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo should see increased run for Charlotte.
