Washington is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Sacramento
Washington is at risk of missing his second consecutive game due to a right foot sprain. Nick Richards logged a whopping 38 minutes in Washington's absence Monday, while JT Thor and Nick Smith also played enlarged roles.
