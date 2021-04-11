Washington is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Hawks after he sprained his right ankle.
Washington had to leave the game in the third quarter due to the sprain, and he doesn't look likely to return. It would be a tough blow for Charlotte if Washington is forced to miss time, with LaMelo Ball (wrist), Gordon Hayward (foot) and Malik Monk (ankle) already sidelined.
More News
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Drops 18 against Bucks•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Poor shooting continues•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Shooting woes continue•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Struggling with shot•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Produces everywhere but points•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Available Sunday, as expected•