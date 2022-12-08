Washington is doubtful to return to Wednesday's game against Brooklyn due to a right eye injury.

Washington was hit in the right eye during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's matchup and likely won't return. It's unclear at the moment if Washington will be held out for Friday's game against New York. The Kentucky product posted 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes before exiting.