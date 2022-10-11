Washington (ankle) holds a doubtful designation for Wednesday's reason finale versus the 76ers.
Washington hasn't appeared in preseason action yet because of the bothersome ankle, and it seems he probably won't get in a tune-up tilt. Instead, the fourth-year forward will likely turn his sights toward the regular-season opener Oct. 19 versus the Spurs, though it's unclear if he would have any minutes limit if he plays, given his time off.
