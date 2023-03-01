Washington (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Suns.
Washington will miss a third consecutive contest due to a right foot sprain. He was spotted Tuesday without a walking boot, so he appears to be making progress and may be back in the mix soon. JT Thor figures to remain in the starting lineup until Washington is cleared to return.
