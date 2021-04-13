Washington (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Lakers.
Washington had been listed as probable for Tuesday's game, but he apparently suffered a setback and has now been ruled out. He picked up the right ankle sprain he is currently dealing with in Sunday's loss to Atlanta. With Washington sidelined, Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo should be in line for increased workloads Tuesday.
