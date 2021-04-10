Washington scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a block in 31 minutes during Friday's win over the Bucks.

Every member of Charlotte's starting five scored at least 18 points, but it's the first time Washington has reached that mark since March 18. The second-year big has lined up at center the last two games with Bismack Biyombo bumped from the rotation, averaging 15.0 points, 7.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.5 threes, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals, and with the Hornets having won both games, it's a move that might stick for a while.