Washington amassed 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 115-99 loss to Indiana.

It's the third time in the last five games Washington has delivered more than 20 points. Over the last 10 contests, the fifth-year forward has played 30.9 minutes a game while bouncing between the bench and the starting five, averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.