Washington scored 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's win over the Magic.

The second-year big just missed recording his ninth double-double of the season while scoring more than 20 points for the third straight game. Washington has been plenty productive since rejoining the starting lineup in late April, averaging 21.0 points, 6.4 boards, 3.5 threes, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over his last eight contests.