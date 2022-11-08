Washington ended with 25 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-100 loss to the Wizards.

The fourth-year forward hit for at least 25 points for the third time in the last six games, but the Hornets have only one win to show for that productive stretch from Washington. His increased usage has him headed for a career-best season, and through 11 games he's averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 threes, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks.