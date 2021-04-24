Washington scored 25 points (9-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Three different Hornets led the team with 25 points each, with Washington being one of them in his return to the starting five. The second-year big has produced at least 23 points in three of four games since recovering from an ankle sprain, draining at least five threes in all three, and he should be a key part of the Hornets' offense moving forward.