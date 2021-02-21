Washington (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) had 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 102-100 win over the Warriors.

In his return from a two-game absence, Washington finished second in scoring for Charlotte and had a pivotal role down the stretch, setting a screen that freed up Terry Rozier to drill the game-winning shot. Before entering the health and safety protocol, Washington's numbers had been down over his prior four outings in February, but Saturday's performance should restore some confidence for fantasy managers who may have been losing faith.