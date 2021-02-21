Washington had 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over the Warriors.

Washington ended as Charlotte's second-best scorer in his return to the lineup, but he also played a pivotal role down the stretch -- his screen allowed Terry Rozier to create enough separation to drill the game-winning shot. The second-year forward had missed four games this game but this was a strong bounce-back performance, as he was on a run of five straight contests scoring six or fewer points.