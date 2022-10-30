Washington finished Saturday's 120-113 overtime win over the Warriors with 31 points (13-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 40 minutes.

Washington was electric in the win Saturday, pouring in a season-high 31 points. After being viewed as a bit of a breakout candidate this season, Washington has taken a few games to get going. While this was clearly his best game thus far, he has scored in double-digits in five of six games, while chipping in with contributions on both ends of the floor.