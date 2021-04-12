Washington (ankle) is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
A sprained ankle forced Washington out of Sunday's loss to Atlanta after 24 minutes, but it doesn't look to be anything that will cause him to miss time. Prior to Sunday, Washington averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal over his last four games.
More News
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Doubtful to return Sunday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Drops 18 against Bucks•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Poor shooting continues•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Shooting woes continue•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Struggling with shot•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Produces everywhere but points•