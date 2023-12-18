Washington (shoulder), who's officially listed as questionable, is expected to play in Monday's game in Toronto, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With Miles Bridges (not injury related) and Nathan Mensah (personal) out and Mark Williams (back) doubtful, Washington's presence will be vital to Charlotte's frontcourt. Washington has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury, but he was playing well before that, averaging 12.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes per game over his previous seven appearances.