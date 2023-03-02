Washington (foot) is doubtful for Friday's game versus Orlando.
Washington will likely miss his fourth straight game Friday with a right foot sprain. If the 24-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, his next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Brooklyn.
More News
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Downgraded to out•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to play against Phoenix•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Sheds walking boot•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Officially out Monday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Not playing Saturday•