Washington recorded 43 points (17-22 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 134-122 loss to Utah.

Washington was a man on a mission Saturday, going off to the tune of 43 points. Given he had scored more than 20 points only three times all season before Saturday, it's safe to assume this was more of an outlier than what to expect moving forward. He is someone who should be rostered in most formats, at least while the Hornets are without a few key players, but this could also be viewed as a possible sell-high opportunity.