Washington registered three points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 120-102 loss to the Jazz.

Washington was ice cold during the loss to Utah and snapped a 16-game double-digit scoring streak. During that stretch, he posted 17.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals across 33.8 minutes. Monday's performance can likely be chalked up to an off night, which Washington has been susceptible to this season. The fourth-year forward is averaging a career-high 15.1 points per game, but he's scored 20-plus points 13 times and fewer than 10 points eight times.