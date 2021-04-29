Washington had 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Celtics.

Washington had a dreadful night from three-point range, but that was the only blemish in what was another strong all-around performance from the second-year big man. The former Kentucky standout has scored at least 18 points in six of his last seven games since returning from a three-game absence earlier this month.