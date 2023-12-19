Washington had 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 114-99 loss to the Raptors.

Washington had missed back-to-back games coming into Monday due to a shoulder issue, but he looked spry against the Raptors and put together one of his best displays of the season. Miles Bridges was denied entry into Toronto for Monday's game due to legal reasons, so Washington took advantage of the increased usage and minutes. Bridges should be back for Wednesday against the Pacers, while Gordon Hayward's (illness) status is in the air.