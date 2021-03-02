Washington had just three points (1-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a block in Monday's loss to Portland.

One night after having easily the best game of his career in a win over the Kings -- 42 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks, two steals, five three-pointers -- Washington followed up with a complete dud, hitting just one field goal and only pulling down three boards in 30 minutes. He'll be tough to trust in DFS contests, but if Gordon Hayward (hand) and/or Cody Zeller (hip) miss another game Wednesday at Minnesota, Washington could again be set for an elevated role.