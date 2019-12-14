Washington fractured a finger on his right hand at some point in Friday's win over Chicago and will miss an undsiclosed amount of time.

It's unclear when exactly Washington suffered the injury as he was able to play 38 minutes and recorded a double-double in Friday's win over the Bulls. He's already been ruled out for Sunday's game with Indiana and will likely miss additional time, though an official timetable has yet to be provided. Look for Cody Zeller, Dwayne Bacon and potentially Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to see expanded roles during Washington's absence, which could extend into the new year.