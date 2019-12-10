Hornets' P.J. Washington: Good to go Tuesday
Washington (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Wizards.
Washington was initially listed as questionable due to a minor ankle issue, but as expected he'll be available in his usual role. The rookie has started every game this season and is coming off of a 20-point, eight-rebound effort in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
