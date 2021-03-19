Washington had 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in Thursday's 116-105 loss to the Lakers.

Washington may be averaging 29.5 minutes but played and benefited from 39 against the Lakers. Washington's stat line Thursday was only his second this season in which he reached a 15-point, three-block mark. Washington is not an elite option on both ends but does have moments of brilliance that make him more valuable the deeper leagues are.