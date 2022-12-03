Washington tallied 21 points (6-15 FG, 5-11 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Friday's 117-116 victory over the Wizards.

Washington's five buckets from beyond the arc were a season-high. He has now scored in double figures in eight straight contests. The big man is averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 rebounds and 2.9 triples across 33.5 minutes in his last seven games.