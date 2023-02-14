Washington finished with 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes in Monday's 144-138 win over the Hawks.

Washington was one of four Hornets to eclipse the 20-point mark on a night in which neither side was particularly interested in playing defense. Though inconsistency has been a hallmark of Washington's career, he's enjoyed a nice run of form of late. He's recorded at least 17 points in four straight games, doing so while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 69.4 percent from the free-throw line to go along with averages of 5.8 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.5 three-pointers, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals.