Washington chipped in 24 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers.

Washington missed his only two field goal attempts in the first quarter before hitting four straight shots to begin the second, two of which came off assists from LaMelo Ball. The Hornets power forward finished the first half with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-5 from three-point range while adding four assists and four rebounds. However, Washington would only knock down three more shots for another 10 points in the second half on 3-of-8 shooting as Ball exited the game with an ankle injury and the Pacers stormed ahead down the stretch. It was Washington's fourth time this season breaking the 20-point mark and his second time hitting four threes, but his effort would fall short as the Hornets lost their ninth game out of their last 10.