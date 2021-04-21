Washington tallied 26 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Knicks.

The 22-year-old has been on a roll since returning from a three-game absence due to a sprained right ankle, averaging 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 three-pointers, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over his last two games. Washington's scoring had been a roller coaster in his previous eight games before he went down with an injury, as he posted zero, five, eight, 13, three, 12, 18 and eight points. The second-year forward will look to build on Tuesday's impressive performance on Thursday on the road against the Bulls.