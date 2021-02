Washington registered 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals across 31 minutes in Monday's loss against the Jazz.

Washington was one of three starters that recorded at least 15 points in this game, but he also made an impact on defense with a season-high four steals. The second-year forward has scored at least 15 points in his last two games following a two-game absence earlier this month due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.