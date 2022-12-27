Washington contributed 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 33 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to Portland.

Washington put together another encouraging performance Monday, continuing to turn things around after what had been a rough stretch over the previous two weeks. He has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, although more importantly, has shot at least 60 percent from the floor in both. Prior to his recent stretch, he had failed to shoot better than 40 percent in seven of nine games. If he was dropped in your league, adding him is not the worst idea in the world given he does have a proven ability to put up consistent top-100 production.