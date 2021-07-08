Washington entered COVID-19 protocols at Team USA camp after Thursday's practice, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.
Washington, along with Miles Bridges and Immanuel Quickley, entered protocol Thursday. The exact reason that they're in protocol is unknown, whether it be due to a positive test or contact tracing.
