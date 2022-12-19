Washington finished Sunday's 119-115 loss to Denver with 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.

Washington returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to personal reasons but was unable to find his rhythm on the offensive end. Poor efficiency is something that has plagued him for the majority of the season, dragging his value outside the top 100. Thankfully, he has been a steady source of peripheral numbers, somewhat salvaging what has been an underwhelming season thus far.