Washington has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards due to right foot discomfort.
Washington is a late scratch after not appearing on any of Charlotte's previous injury reports. He recently lost his starting spot to Miles Bridges, so in Washington's absence, JT Thor is a candidate for increased bench minutes behind Bridges and Mark Williams.
