Washington closed Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Nuggets with 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 33 minutes.

Washington scored 13 of his 22 points in the first half to help give Charlotte a lead going into the break. He ultimately ended with a decent scoring line, which led the team, and added a couple blocks, marking his fourth straight game with at least two. After some very poor shooting that began at the end of January, the 24-year-old has recently found his shot again. Over his past four contests, he's averaging a solid 17.8 points on 49.1 percent from the field.