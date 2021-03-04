Washington won't return to Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves after suffering a right ankle sprain.

The 22-year-old sustained the injury during the fourth quarter and may not have played much down the stretch regardless with the Hornets leading comfortably. Washington had 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes before the injury. He'll now have a week to rest up during the All-Star break before the March 11 matchup with the Pistons.