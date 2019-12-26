Play

Washington (finger) is probable for Friday's matchup against the Thunder.

After missing five games due to finger surgery, Washington is expected to make his return Friday. The rookie has impressed so far this season and was averaging 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks in December before suffering the injury. A confirmation on his availability may arrive following the Hornets' morning shootaround.

