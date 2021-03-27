Washington is probable for Sunday's matchup against Phoenix due to a right lower leg contusion.
Washington likely picked up the injury sometime during the Hornets' win over the Heat on Friday, as the forward logged 26 minutes of action and posted eight points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. Barring any major setbacks however, Washington should make his 17th straight start.
