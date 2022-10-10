Washington is tending to a right ankle sprain and is listed as doubtful for Monday's preseason game against the Wizards.

Though Charlotte is expected to have Gordon Hayward (knee) available for the first time during the exhibition slate, the Hornets will likely be down three forwards in the penultimate game of the preseason while all of Washington, Cody Martin (knee) and Kelly Oubre (calf) are listed as doubtful. Washington will set his sights on getting back on the court for Wednesday's preseason finale in Philadelphia, and the Hornets haven't yet suggested that his injury is anything more than a day-to-day concern.