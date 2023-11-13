Washington closed Sunday's 129-107 loss to the Knicks with four points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 22 minutes.

Washington saw fewer minutes than usual during Sunday's blowout loss, and he was held to single digits in the scoring column for the first time this year. While Sunday's inefficiency was discouraging, he's still shooting 47.5 percent from the floor this year and is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.7 minutes per game. However, he's also shooting just 26.8 percent from beyond the arc after converting 36.6 percent of his three-point attempts over his first four years in the league, so his scoring marks may improve slightly as the season progresses.