Washington (foot) tallied five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's 104-87 loss to the Heat.

Cleared return to action after a three-game absence due to a right foot sprain, Washington served as the Hornets' top big man off the bench, but he wasn't able to get much going during his time on the court. Washington will likely continue to pick up minutes behind both Miles Bridges and Nick Richards in the frontcourt in the short term, though his path to playing time at center will likely become blocked once Mark Williams (back) makes his return from an extended absence.