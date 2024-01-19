Washington will start Friday's game against the Spurs.

With Mark Williams (back) and Nick Richards (ankle) sidelined, the Hornets will go small with Miles Bridges and Washington in the frontcourt. Over his previous 13 starts this season, Washington has averaged 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 32.9 minutes per game.