Washington (eye) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against New York.
Washington exited Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a right eye injury that he sustained in the fourth quarter, but the issue won't impact his availability two days later. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 15.0 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Doubtful to return Wednesday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Bounces back Monday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Hits five triples in win•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Back in double figures•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Posts first double-double•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Hits four threes in loss•