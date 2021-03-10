Washington (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Washington departed the Hornets' final game before the break with a sprained right ankle, but it looks like it was nothing serious. The Kentucky product closed the first half with six double-digit scoring performances in his final seven games, headlined by a 42-point eruption in a win over the Kings on Feb. 28.
