Washington (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Heat.
Washington was listed as a game-time call to face Miami, but in the end, he's been ruled out due to a right foot strain. JT Thor will start in his place, while Washington's next chance to feature will come Monday against the Pistons.
More News
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Suffers injury in victory•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Stays hot in win over Spurs•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Hits for 20 points again•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Leads team in scoring•
-
Hornets' P.J. Washington: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday•