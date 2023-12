Washington won't start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

With Charlotte shorthanded, Washington drew a start Monday but will return to a reserve role Wednesday. Either way, his total minutes shouldn't change much, as he's averaged 29.1 minutes as a reserve (eight games) and 32.9 minutes as a starter (13 games) this season -- excluding the game he left due to injury.