Washington posted six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds in 26 minutes during Monday's 111-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Washington logged a normal workload but finished with his second-fewest shots of any unabridged appearance this season. The 25-year-old was volatile throughout December, but finished with palatable averages of 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. LaMelo Ball (ankle) returning to health down the stretch of the season could improve Washington's prospectus, although his inability to provide consistent production for an injury-riddled Hornets team is concerning.