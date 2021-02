Washington (COVID-19 protocols) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Washington missed the Hornets' most recent two games due to health and safety protocols, but it looks like he'll be back in action Saturday. He's struggled across his past five appearances, with the forward averaging just 4.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 26.4 minutes.