Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the 76ers, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.
Washington was considered doubtful ahead of Wednesday's preseason finale, so his status doesn't come as a major surprise. It's not yet clear whether his ankle injury will impact his availability to begin the regular season, but Jalen McDaniels and JT Thor should handle increased opportunities in the frontcourt Wednesday.
